Accra, Aug, 10, GNA – Apostle Stephen Ntow Amoani, Chairman of the Christ Apostolic Church International (CACI) has asked Ghanaians to pray for the President and his team to help the government to reach it developmental goals.

“As a people we need to exercise patience and give the government enough time to execute its development agenda,” he said.

Apostle Amoani was addressing the thanksgiving service organised by the Accra West Territory of the CACI as part of the Centenary Celebration of the Church at the Odorkor Central Assembly in Accra, on the theme “100 years of impacting the world through Pentecostalism”.

He said the church as a community also had a part to play in the development of the country and that any expected developments would come from both the citizenry and the government as a whole.

Apostle Amoani said, the Founder of Pentecostalism in Ghana and the Christ Apostolic Church International, Apostle Peter Newman Anim and his team, through the loved of God, had fellowship with each other and with the help of the Holy Spirit evangelised and won souls for Christ and the church.

“In our time we are serving our interest other than serving the will of God but our fore fathers served God’s purpose in their generation and impacted the World with a spirit filled church,” he said, adding that those leaders were able to impact their communities because they always desired to expand the kingdom of God by reaching out to the people.

He bemoan the situation where preaching about the kingdom of God and the second coming of Christ had been neglected today, saying that, preachers these days preached to impress the multitude making the church canal and having no compassion.

Apostle Amoani said, when the Holy Spirit took the centre stage in the affairs of the church, God would be in control and urged Christians to be humble and submit themselves to the purpose of God and rely on him for their sufficiency.

He indicated that the fore fathers of Pentecostalism were deeply rooted in the spirit and therefore God gave them unadulterated messages to the church which made them grow in the grace and in the knowledge of God.

The service was attended by some retired Executive Council members in the persons of Apostle Samuel Kofi Asare, former Chairman, Apostle Percy Konotey, former Territorial Apostle in addition to Apostle Enoch Osafo, the current Accra West Territorial Apostle.

