Accra, Jan. 18, GNA - The Conference of Heads (Proprietors) of Private Second Cycle Schools (CHOPSS) have issued a congratulatory message to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on his resounding victory in the Presidential Election in 2016.

In a statement signed by Naphtali Kyei Baffour, the Public Relations Officer of CHOPSS in Accra on Friday, the Conference said the victory was a perfect example of what could be achieved through hard work, determination and commitment to a clear vision.

The statement said the Conference was inspired by President Akufo-Addo's " never say die" attitude and his burning desire to rise up to the highest office of the land and to bring his ideas and visions to bear.

It said while many would have easily given up, the obstacles he faced only strengthened his passion and commitment to work towards his envisioned Ghana.

It said as Ghanaians celebrate these achievements of President Akufo- Addo, Conference also pledges its commitment to productively work hard with the new administration in its bid to create a great atmosphere for private enterprises.

"We however wish to use this medium to bring to your attention the fact that most private senior high schools in Ghana are on the verge of collapsing if not completely collapsed," it said.

The Conference claimed that certain unfriendly policies of the past years vis-a-vis, the liberalized BECE system that basically eliminates the BECE cut-off point system, thereby pitching Private High Schools in direct but unfair competition with Public High Schools, have been devastating to its members.

It said these policies have not only contributed to the fallen standards of education in the country, but have also led to the closure of many Private High Schools leading to loss of jobs and invested capital.

It said the Conference look forward to meeting with the Minister of Education to discuss some of these issues and to work towards a common goal of impacting the lives of the next generation of Ghanaians.

"As you work to re-shape the educational sector in the country, we pledge our unflinching support to you".

"You can count on our ideas and guidance when it comes to the private educational sector of our dear nation," it said.

It also said the Association look forward to a true partnership that allows it to play a complementary role in the government's efforts to improve education in Ghana.

