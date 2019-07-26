news, story, article

By Mohammed Balu, GNA

Pulima, (U/W), July 26, GNA – Kuoro Abu Diyaka Sukabe Ninia V, Paramount Chief of the Buwa Traditional Area has urged the Gandawii Traditional Council to always choose dialogue in addressing conflicting opinions.

This, according to the Paramount Chief would safeguard the peace and security of the people as well as foster the speedy development of the area which has been the major concern to majority of the people.

Kuoro Ninia V gave the admonishment during the enskinment of the Paramount Chief of Pulima and the Gandawii Traditional Area, Kuoro Osman Deiwia Nankpa lll, at Pulima in the Sissala West District of the Upper West Region.

“To allow varying views to be heard from the other side of the divide in an effort to unite and bring the community under one umbrella to foster unity and development for the area is a major trait of a good leader, he said”.

The Paramount Chief encouraged the people to sacrifice anger and overlook individual or group interest for the mutual benefit of the larger group.

Kuoro Ninia V urged Kuoro Nankpa III to dig deeper to unravel the opportunities which were not harnessed in the past but were relevant in bringing lasting peace and unity to the good people of the Traditional Council and the area at large.

He appealed to Assembly members of the area to support the newly enskinned Chief to restore lasting peace to the Traditional Area so that the people would from now continue to live in peace and harmony.

Naaba Bewong, a Paramount chief and Chairman of the Judicial Committee of the National House of Chiefs who represented Togbe Afede, President of the House, noted that development would always suffer in an area without a chief because of the key role chiefs play in their various communities.

He therefore congratulated the people of Pulima on the successful enskinment of their Chief, adding that it would consolidate the efforts of the assembly, government and development partners in bringing development to the area.

“I will urge all those who contested to bury the hatchet and move on in unity so that Gandawii Traditional Area will catch up with others in terms of socio-economic development”, he said.

He commended the security agencies for their efforts in maintaining peace and security throughout the period of the hearing until the case was finally determined.

A dispute over who occupies the skin after the death of the previous chief lasted for two decades until the enskinment of Kuoro Osman Deiwia Nankpa lll.

GNA