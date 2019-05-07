news, story, article

By Kamara Osman Faisal/Rashid Mbugri, GNA

Tamale, May 07, GNA - The Northern Regional Police Command has arrested a 43-year old Chinese national for transporting two trucks, loaded with four 20-footer containers of rosewood heading to Tema.

The suspect; identified as Helena Huang, was arrested by police officers at the Vittin Police barrier in Tamale on May 05, around the hours of 2110 GMT following an inspection of the two trucks.

Superintendent (SP) Mr Otuo Acheampong, Crimes Officer of the Northern Regional Police Command, who confirmed the arrest at a News briefing in Tamale on Tuesday, said the suspect confirmed ownership of the rosewood, which she was escorting to Tema.

SP Acheampong said a preliminary investigation indicated that the suspect did not have documentations including; log measurement, conveyance certificate and lumber inspection certificate to prove legality of the rosewood being transported.

He said checks by the Police at the Immigration office showed that the suspect did not have traveling passport to prove her resident status or working permits that mandated her to transport the rosewood.

He assured “The Police are very vigilant at intercepting all illegal transportation of rosewood and other goods on our roads in adherence to the laws of the country”.

In March, 2019, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources issued a directive to the Forestry Commission to place a ban on the activities such as the transportation, conveyance as well as the exportation of rosewood in the country.

GNA