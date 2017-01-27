Pankese (E/R), Jan. 27, GNA - Madam Sun Baohong, the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, has donated some farming inputs to the people of Pankese and Kyenkyenku in the Eastern Region to enhance farming activities. The items were 300 cutlasses, 200 wellington boots and 150 spraying machines. Madam Sun Baohong, at the presentation of the items at Pankese in the Birim North District, said agriculture was

The items were 300 cutlasses, 200 wellington boots and 150 spraying machines.

Madam Sun Baohong, at the presentation of the items at Pankese in the Birim North District, said agriculture was the foundation of a country’s economy and, therefore, farmers should attach seriousness to it by making use of the available lands for maximum profit.

Mr John Osei Frimpong, the Member of Parliament for Abirem, said the Government would strengthen the Ghana-China friendship so as to improve the economic activities of the people for better living standards.

The opinion leaders of the beneficiary communities expressed gratitude to the Chinese Ambassador for the donation and gave the assurance that the items would be put to good use to boost the economic growth of their communities and the country as a whole.

GNA