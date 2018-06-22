By Dennis Peprah, GNA special correspondent in Beijing Beijing (China), June 22, GNA - The Chinese government says it strongly believes in Technology innovations and will rely on high-tech to push her development agenda. As the fastest developing country in Asia, China is determined to ensure that the internet is spread out to the door-step of her 1.3 billion people. "By 2025 internet facilitie

Beijing (China), June 22, GNA - The Chinese government says it strongly believes in Technology innovations and will rely on high-tech to push her development agenda.

As the fastest developing country in Asia, China is determined to ensure that the internet is spread out to the door-step of her 1.3 billion people.

"By 2025 internet facilities will spread like electricity, less visible, yet more deeply embedded in people's life", says Professor Leon Xiao Yongliang, a Director at the Beijing Normal University.

The University Professor was delivering a lecture on the future development of Television and Radio of China at the 2018 seminar for senior level media executives of English speaking countries, underway in Beijing.

About 34 media practitioners and government officials drawn from Ghana, Rwanda, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Uganda, Botwana and Kenya are attending the three-week seminar under the theme "media cooperation give fresh impetus to the new type of China-Africa strategic partnership".

It is being organized by the Research and Training Institute of the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television (SAPPRFT) of the People's Republic of China, with support from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce.

The SAPPRFT is a non-profit Institute and the largest media training organisation in China.

Prof Yongliang said China was building robust digital creative industry, which would facilitate an open market and create equal opportunities to strengthen online trade and commerce.

According to him, currently more than one billion Chinese people were hooked on and enjoying reliable internet.

"With innovative technology, China's movie industry could easily exceed that of Hollywood", adding that, the animation industry, which remained a huge hurdle in parts of the world, was vast in China.

Kang Jincheng, the Vice President of the China High-tech Industrialization Association, said China, before 1949 was "very weak" with a rapidly declining and decaying economy, but now her advancement in technology was pushing its economy forward.

