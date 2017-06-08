By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA Koforidua, June 6, GNA - The Eastern Regional Child Protection Committee under the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection, has been trained on the Child and Family Welfare Policy (CFWP). This was to educate them on preventive and corrective approaches to promote the wellbeing of children and to protect them from harm. The CFWP, was developed to provide guida

Koforidua, June 6, GNA - The Eastern Regional Child Protection Committee under the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection, has been trained on the Child and Family Welfare Policy (CFWP).

This was to educate them on preventive and corrective approaches to promote the wellbeing of children and to protect them from harm.

The CFWP, was developed to provide guidance to all stakeholders in the implementation of the policy, to ensure a coherent and coordinated framework in the best interest of children.

Participants at the training, drawn from various government institutions and civil society organizations, were introduced to the new policy in order to enhance their performance in protecting children from all forms of harm and ensuring their rights.

Mr Christopher Lartey, a team member from the Ministry, who led the discussion, said the CWFP sought to use community structures in addressing issues where children have fallen foul of the law to protect them against stigmatization and other problems could affect their future.

He said the issue of not caning children had been misinterpreted and adding that caning and inflicting pain on children were not corrections but rather punishment and this is not the appropriate way in moulding children.

He appealed to the participants to be advocates of stopping corporal punishment and the dehumanizing treatment meted out to children in the name of discipline adding that “children would always go wrong, but the way they are handled afterwards in the name of discipline has a repercussion on their future”.

Mr Lartey said the ‘spare the rod and spoil the child’ was not meant to beat and subject children to dehumanizing treatment it only meant that children must be corrected and nurtured to become morally and socially fit for national development.

