By Josephine Nyarkoh, GNA

Kumasi, Feb 03, GNA – The Police Domestic Violent and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) has expressed concern about the rising cases of child non-maintenance in the Ashanti Region.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Benjamin Dokurugu, the Regional Commander of the Unit, said this was throwing more children on the streets – a worrying phenomenon.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, he said the trend needed to change to give more protection to children.

The Unit’s other worry had to do with the incident of physical assault and threats to children.

DSP Dokurugu said they had successfully prosecuted some offenders and secured their conviction to prison terms ranging between eight and 12 years. Others were sentenced to fines by the court.

He indicated that strong progress was being made in the fight against child abuse in the region.

The overall number of abuse cases reported to his unit, last year, reduced by 119 but he declined to provide the details.

DSP Dokurugu reminded everybody to respect the child’s right to comfortable life, protection and parental guidance.

He invited the people to back the effort to protect children by reporting any child abusers to the appropriate state institutions for action.

GNA

