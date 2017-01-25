Sunyani, Jan. 25, GNA - Mr Michael Agyemang, a tutor at the St James Seminary and Senior High School, Sunyani, has called on chiefs in the country to preserve the dignity of their authority. He said the chieftaincy institution was one of the ordained institutions on earth and, therefore, nothing should be done to compromise the sanctity, dignity and authority of chiefs either by themselves or oth

Sunyani, Jan. 25, GNA - Mr Michael Agyemang, a tutor at the St James Seminary and Senior High School, Sunyani, has called on chiefs in the country to preserve the dignity of their authority.

He said the chieftaincy institution was one of the ordained institutions on earth and, therefore, nothing should be done to compromise the sanctity, dignity and authority of chiefs either by themselves or other members of society.

Mr Agyemang, who made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani, recalled events prior to the 2016 election during which some chiefs openly demonstrated partisan affiliations which were an affront to the sanctity and authority of the chieftaincy institution.

“Our chiefs, as respectable traditional leaders, must always remain neutral in politics so as to unify and lead their people on the path to progress, social integration and national transformation,” he said.

Mr Agyemang reminded Ghanaians that the change that the country yearned for had come and must impart positively on every area of the lives of the citizens.

He said never again should chiefs indulge in partisan politics which had the tendency to lower their prestige, dignity, authority and compromise their role as unifiers, respectable leaders and honourable statesmen of the society.

Mr Ageymang, fondly called “Agyego” in the educational circles of the Brong Ahafo Region, is an astute educationist and the immediate past steward of the Sunyani Diocese of the Methodist Church, Ghana.

