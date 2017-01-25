Gomoa Abonyi (C/R), Jan. 25, GNA - A total of 8,200 Ghana cedis was realised at a fundraising organised by the chiefs and people of Gomoa Abonyi in the Central Region towards the construction a water closet toilet facility. The fund raising also coincided with the Annual Akwambo Festival of the chiefs and people of Abonyi aimed at ensuring the provision of the modern toilet facility that had&nbs

Gomoa Abonyi (C/R), Jan. 25, GNA - A total of 8,200 Ghana cedis was realised at a fundraising organised by the chiefs and people of Gomoa Abonyi in the Central Region towards the construction a water closet toilet facility.

The fund raising also coincided with the Annual Akwambo Festival of the chiefs and people of Abonyi aimed at ensuring the provision of the modern toilet facility that had eluded the residents over the past years.

It also coincided with the 25th Anniversary celebration of the installation of Nana Osuan Asare VI, Nguntuahene of Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area and Chief of Abonyi.

Nana Asare commended Obrempong Yamfo Krampah, the Omanhene of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area and the people for their contributions and communal spirit towards the construction of the Community Centre which was commissioned during the festival.

He said the fundraising for the toilet facility was necessitated due to the open and indiscriminate defecation alongside the Agona Swedru / Winneba mainroad and other areas in the town.

He said it was time to have decent places of convenience for the towns to avoid the outbreak of cholera and other communicable diseases.

Nana Asare said the project had already been started and expressed the hope that the funds raised could be used to support the project to reach appreciable level.

Naana Eyiah , the MP for Gomoa Central, thanked the chiefs and the people of Abonyi for voting massively for her and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on December 7, 2016 elections.

She said President Nana Akufo-Addo’s Government would never disappoint them, but would ensure that all promises made were fulfilled.

She, therefore, donated 10 water closet seats towards the construction of the toilet facility which form part of her contribution towards the project.

Nana Obokum Atta, the Chief of Gomoa Dasum, commended the people of Gomoa Abonyi for their unity and tenacity of purpose that had resulted in the construction of the community centre.

He, therefore, urged the people not to rely on the Central Government and District Assembly alone for developmental projects but strive hard to initiate their own projects.

Nana Obokum Atta, who is also Amankrahene of Gomoa Akyeampim Traditional Area, called for peace and understanding among the people to promote development.

He asked the chiefs and people of the area to prioritise education of their children adding that education is the key to assisting their children to grow to become responsible adults.

