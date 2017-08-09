By Dominic Adoboli, GNA Laklevikope (V/R), Aug. 9, GNA – Mr Kofi Dzamesi, the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, has called on chiefs to maintain the sanctity of the chieftaincy institution as it is the anchor for socio-economic development. He expressed unhappiness with the widespread of chieftaincy conflicts across the country adding that they were counter-productive to community

By Dominic Adoboli, GNA

Laklevikope (V/R), Aug. 9, GNA – Mr Kofi Dzamesi, the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, has called on chiefs to maintain the sanctity of the chieftaincy institution as it is the anchor for socio-economic development.

He expressed unhappiness with the widespread of chieftaincy conflicts across the country adding that they were counter-productive to community and national mobilization efforts.

The Minister said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the commissioning, graduation and speech day of Footprint International School (FPIS), a private basic school at Laklevikope near Aflao.

“Respect for chiefs and the institution stands to be undermined if the conflicts persist and I will urge them to re-look at ascension to thrones and land issues which form the main sparks for the conflicts”, Mr Dzamesi said.

He said chiefs remain the rallying point for community and national development, for which reason they ought to operate in peace.

Mr Dzamesi said government was making the needed effort at resolving chieftaincy conflicts through new approaches and appealed to chiefs to commit themselves to community development.

Some students and teachers were rewarded for their hard work.

GNA