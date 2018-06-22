By Rosina Oyivor, GNA Ho, June 22, GNA - Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of Asogli and the President of the National House of Chiefs has charged Chiefs to be on the guard against illegal mining in their communities. He said chiefs were the custodians of the land with knowledge of activities in their communities thus must act as “watchdogs” against illegal mining. Togbe Afede who was speaking

Togbe Afede who was speaking at the General Meeting of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs said traditional authorities were better placed to stop illegal activities in their jurisdictions to protect their people from harmful effects.

“We know where the illegal mining is taking place, we cannot pretend because we are the custodians of the land and should protect the land for posterity against its harmful effects” he stressed.

Togbe Afede also called on chiefs to support the Ghana Card Registration exercise by encouraging their subjects to register for the card.

Nana Alloh Soglo IV, Otekple of Likpe, and President of the Volta Regional House appealed to the chiefs to ensure that births and deaths within their jurisdictions were registered.

