Awutu Senya (C/R), Aug. 10, GNA - Nana Kojo Omanor II, the Odikro of Senya, has cautioned girls to dress decently to the Akomase Festival or face the wrath of the chiefs and elders of the town.

He said the Festival, to be celebrated on August 18 to 26, would be witnessed by dignitaries from all walks of life and called on the participants to be decent and disciplined to promote the rich culture of the area.

Nana Omanor gave the warning in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Senya in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

“Most often the dressing of the young girls to the festival is so provocative that one cannot differentiate between them and the sex workers,” he said.

He called on parents to ensure that their girls dressed well to promote the rich culture and enhance the tourism prospects of the town.

Nana Omanor said the Festival was celebrated annually to honour the forefathers whose toil resulted in the acquisition of the land for the people.

He called on Ghanaians, both home and abroad, to come and witness the Festival to contribute their quota to the development of the town and the entire District.

