Bulenga (U/W), April 7, GNA - Naa Abdulai Seidu Nawologimo, Paramount Chief of Chakali Traditional Area has made a passionate appeal to government to prioritize the construction of steel bridges on the Kulun and Ambalaara Rivers.

This, he said, would not only make the District easily accessible, but would facilitate the free movement of goods and services thereby, promoting development in the area.

Naa Nawologimo, who is also the Bulenga Naa, made the appeal when Mr. Sulemana Alhassan, Upper West Regional Minister and his Deputy, Mr. Amidu Issahaku Chinnia paid a courtesy call on him at his palace in Bulenga.

He said because of the two rivers, accessing the District capital, Funsi, was very cumbersome as one had to divert route back to Wa and going through Wahabu, a distance which could cover the entire day.

The Paramount Chief said the situation was affecting business at the Assembly and also made citizens’ participation in the development process less effective.

Naa Nawologimo also raised concern about illegal mining in the District and appealed for an alternative means of providing livelihoods for the miners so that they do not become nuisance to people in the District.

The Bulenga Naa appealed to government to provide a hospital for the District to cater for the health needs of the people, especially pregnant women.

He said some needless maternal deaths had been occurring in the District owning to the lack of a district hospital, compelling patients to travel long distances to Wa for medical attention anytime they were sick.

Naa Nawologimo also raised issues concerning disturbances of Fulani herdsmen as well as illegal logging of timber in the District and called for urgent measures to address those menaces.

Mr. Alhassan assured Naa Nawologimo and his people of government’s commitment to look into his concerns with the view to addressing them.

He said government has recognised that a strong human resource base was the strength of every nation, hence its determination to work with all including traditional rulers to bring development to the people.

