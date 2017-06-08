Senya (C/R), June 8, GNA – The chiefs and people of Senya in the Central Region have launched their annual “Akomase” festival with a call on the youth to value their culture. Nenyi Kojo Omanor II, the Odikro of Senya in the Awutu Senya West District, who launched the festival, advised the youth to jealously embrace their rich cultures which were their trademarks as Ghanaians. He said Ghana

He said Ghana had beautiful and educative cultures compared to other countries but “it is sad that the Ghanaian youth have turned to foreign cultures which have led them astray.”

Nenyi Omanor assured Senya citizens at home and abroad that peace and unity was prevailing in the area and urged them to join their families to celebrate the Akomase festival and contribute their quota to the development of the area.

