By Iddi Yire/Jacqueline Appiagyei, GNA



Accra, July 31, GNA – Mr Kwadwo Henry Osei-Asante, a Chartered Quantity Surveyor has advocated for the creation of a national Infrastructure Transparency Portal where information on government projects and related contracts would be displayed for the citizenry.

He said monitoring project completion was important, simple and cost-effective; stating that government must prioritise finishing ongoing projects before starting new ones.

Mr Osei-Asante made the suggestion during at a Stakeholder Roundtable on Revitalizing Infrastructure Investments in Ghana.

The workshop, which was organised by the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) in collaboration with CoST Africa, was to identify and discuss the benefits of improved infrastructure governance, through strengthened transparency and accountability of infrastructure investment.

The Infrastructure Transparency Initiative (CoST) is the leading global initiative, improving transparency and accountability in public infrastructure.

The CoST works with government, industry and civil society to promote the disclosure, validation and interpretation of data from infrastructure projects.

Mr Osei-Asante reinforced concerns about fraud and lack of transparency and called for the strengthening of the procurement process and its management.

He said although policymakers and citizens frequently complain about unfinished projects, evidence on the scale and prevalence of this problem was previously limited.

“It is common knowledge that infrastructure projects often encounter delays in construction, but these delays are more than annoyance – they can lead to projects being abandoned altogether,” he said.

He urged the government and other state agencies to plan and budget realistically to minimise mid-project interruptions.

Mr Eugene Boakye Antwi, a Deputy Minister of Works and Housing, who formally opened the meeting, advocated a far more open public debate about infrastructure funding.

He said Ghanaians were ready to engage in more meaningful ways with government about what they wanted their infrastructure to achieve.

Mr Daniel Yao Domelevo, the Auditor-General, said reports of auditing conducted by his outfit on roads infrastructure in the country indicated that they were below international standards.

Mrs Beauty Emefa Narteh, the Executive Secretary, GACC, said one could not talk about anti-corruption without mentioning transparency, integrity and value for money.

“That is why we have always been pushing for CoST to be in Ghana, not because it is a panacea to the solution of anti-corruption but we believe that it can make some additional impact on the works that we are doing,” she said.

Mr Gilbert Sendugwa, Senior Regional Manager, CoST Africa, said infrastructure was the heart of the economy of every nation; adding that, Africa was lacking in infrastructural development.

Professor George Ofori, Vice Chairman, CoST International Board, who said transparency was everything, noted that transparency was key for the attainment of the “Ghana Beyond Aid” agenda of the government.

Mr Isaac Aidoo, the Development Policy Officer/CoST Manager, Secondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) said the Metropolitan Assembly would soon institute a media award for outstanding work in reporting important issues on public infrastructure projects; adding that the media and civil society played a crucial role in ensuring transparency in the execution of projects.

