By Dominic Adoboli, GNA

Aflao, Aug. 01, GNA - Technical hitches and other challenges continue to mar the National Identity Card registration exercise by the National Identification Authority (NIA) in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region.

Long and rowdy queues, some forming as early as midnight, network hiccups, involving poor and frustrating imputing of personal data and printing of ID Cards.

Security personnel ensuring order at the centres were in hectic times as there were attempts by some persons to jump queues.

When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited the Post Office registration centre at Aflao at about 0800 hours on Thursday, August 1, a group of rowdy youths could be seen going behind the Post Office block, shouting and venting their frustrations at the NIA officials then carrying out the exercise in the main hall.

With many lacking birth certificates and passports and having to wait for others to gain the card before vouching for them, has worsened the situation as many cards could still not be printed for more than one week since.

This was elongating the queues daily and the frustrations getting worse with the exercise entering its second week here.

Visits to other centres, including Timber Market and Ghana School at Aflao and Shikakope and Atiame, both at Denu, gave similar challenge overviews.

Meanwhile, some frustrated persons are moving from one centre to another to see if they would have a chance, whilst others had to return to their home villages or go to less populated communities to try their luck.

Some card prospectors interviewed by the GNA expressed disgust at the frustrations and appealed to the NIA authorities to correct the challenges so as not to disadvantage innocent citizens from accessing the card.

