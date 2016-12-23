The Re-constituted Senya Bereku Traditional Council on Friday officially introduced the New Acting President of the Traditional Area to the Central Regional House of Chiefs.

Cape Coast, Dec. 23 GNA - The Re-constituted Senya Bereku Traditional Council on Friday officially introduced the New Acting President of the Traditional Area to the Central Regional House of Chiefs.



He is Nenyi Kwamina Nkwanta, Kyidomhene and also the Odikro of Kruborshie.

The event coincided with the end of year general meeting of the House.

As the normal practice, members of the House offered advice to the Acting President of the Senya Traditional Council and charged him not to lord it over his citizens.

They expressed the need for him to collaborate with members of the reconstituted Council to ensure the nomination and installation of a substantive Paramount Chief for the area within the next six months.

Obrempong Appiah Nuamah II, the Twifohen appealed to the new Acting President to cooperate with the members of Council to ensure smooth and peaceful administration to accelerate cohesion in the area.

In an interview with GNA, Nenyi Nkwanta promised his people to heed to the advice given him by members of the House Chiefs to ensure the smooth administration of the people.

Nenyi Kwa Bentum VI, Tufuhen of Senya Traditional area on behalf of the two Asafo Groups in the area, charged the Acting President to live in harmony with the people.

This way, Nenyi Bentum said, the Acting President could be able to steer the affairs of the area successfully until a new chief is installed

GNA