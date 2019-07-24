news, story, article

Ningo (GAR), July 24, GNA - The Great Ningo Traditional Area has sad this year’s Homowo festival celebration would be restricted to major shrines as a sign of respect to the Late Nene Atsure Benta III, Manklalo of Prampram Traditional Area.

Nene Atsure Benta III was gunned down on the Dodowa road after a meeting at the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs.

Nene Kanor Atiapeh III, the Acting President of Great Ningo Traditional Council Manklalo, told Ghana News Agency that the traditional food Kor would be sprinkle within the family houses alone without the usual cultural music associated the celebration.

More so, he said, the grand durbar of the chiefs and peoples would not be held.

Nene Atiapeh III said the chiefs and people of Ningo Traditional Area would use their solemn celebration to register how the murder of the late Manklalo Nene Atsure Benta III has brought them unbearable pain.

GNA