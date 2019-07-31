news, story, article

By Iddi Yire/Desmond O. Nyarko, GNA

Accra, July 31, GNA – The Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) on Tuesday held a stakeholders’ forum aimed at engendering responsiveness through budget guidelines and Annual Progress Reports.

The forum forms part of targeted national level engagements on the District League Table (DLT) findings following the launch of the 2018/2019 District League Table (DLT) II report in June this year.

The DLT II is a tool that gives an overall assessment of social development in Ghana by ranking all the 216 districts.

The report provides evidence on levels of disparities across the regions and districts which can be used to inform priorities, strategies and programmes.

The forum, which was organised by CCD-Ghana in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Ghana, was also to promote more equitable and efficient resource allocation and expenditures.

Mr Francis Tsegah, a Senior Research Fellow of CDD-Ghana, said the forum was an opportunity to provide the public with the requisite information on policy making which includes extending the allocation of resources and decision-making to enable government identify teething challenges in various district assemblies.

“Today’s forum is an evidenced based one; consequently, we hope that people would be able to ask questions from some of the challenges identified when there is an oversight responsibility from the government and during the national annual progress report.”

Mr Tsegah lauded key government institutions such as the Local Government Service for their contributions towards promoting good governance and decentralisation in the country.

He expressed optimism that the collaboration would enable the institutions develop their policies as the DTL has shown.

The Senior Research Fellow said the provision and publication of DTL report was very necessary because, it would empower the citizens to hold government accountable at the local level when the need arises.

Mr Thomas Ampem Nyarko, the Member of Parliament for Asogyaman Constituency, said indicators on the performance level of district assemblies should be a responsibility of government, since the assemblies themselves do not have absolute control over their activities.

“If it is the responsibility of government to post health attendance and teachers to district centres and they are not there, we cannot use this as a basis to rank district assemblies due to their lack of control,” he said.

Mr Nyarko, who is also the Deputy Ranking Member of the Parliamentary Committee of Local Government and Rural Development, called for an alignment of activities between government and district assemblies, adding that “it can help in assessing their performance and activities as a whole”.

CDD-Ghana and UNICEF Ghana, since 2014, developed and launched the DLT reports in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development and the Office of Head of Local Government Service with primary purpose of enhancing social accountability and bringing attention to low performing Districts.

The DTL assesses districts across the country by measuring and comparing levels of social wellbeing of citizens in terms of outcome in service delivery.

