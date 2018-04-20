By Abubakari Ibrahim Wangara, GNA Funsi, (U/W), April 19, GNA – A total of nine survivors of child marriage, teenage pregnancies and school dropouts in the Wa East District of the Upper West Region have received skills training materials to help them to acquire skills and become self-reliant. Seven out of the nine beneficiaries who will be learning dressmaking were each presented with a set o

Funsi, (U/W), April 19, GNA – A total of nine survivors of child marriage, teenage pregnancies and school dropouts in the Wa East District of the Upper West Region have received skills training materials to help them to acquire skills and become self-reliant.

Seven out of the nine beneficiaries who will be learning dressmaking were each presented with a set of a sewing machines and some amount of money covering the cost of the form, the fees and the uniform.

The remaining three received a complete set of tools and equipment and some amount of money to cater for the cost of their forms, the fees and their prescribed uniforms for hair dressing.

The support formed part of the implementation of the “Let Girls Learn, End Child Marriage” campaign which is being implemented by the Community Development Alliance (CDA) Ghana with support from STAR Ghana.

Mr Bipuah Sulemani, the Programmes Manager of CDA-Ghana at a brief presentation ceremony in Funsi in the Wa East District said the overall goal of the project was to end child marriage while enabling girls to pursue their educational and vocational aspirations.

He explained that the initiative sought to influence changes in the socio-cultural and religious norms that prevented and eliminated child marriage, while advancing the education of girls and young women in the Sissala West, Sissala East and Wa East districts.

Mr Sulemani urged both parents and guardians to make sure the beneficiaries made good use of the support given to them.

Mr Jotie Moses, the District Chief Executive (DCE) expressed gratitude to CDA–Ghana and STAR Ghana for the support given to the girls through the project, adding that the development of the district was a collective responsibility of all.

He pointed out that the support would not only present them with the opportunity to stay at home and learn a trade but it would also prevent them from traveling down south to engage in head potting which exposed them to a lot of danger.

Madam Amata Alhassan, one of the beneficiaries from Loggu community in the district said even though many of them had the interest in learning a trade to help themselves, that interest would not have been realised without such a significant support from the CDA and its partner STAR Ghana.

She therefore expressed gratitude to CDA and its partner STAR Ghana for the support.

