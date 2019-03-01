news, story, article

By Irene Estelle Akrong/Emmanuel Todd, GNA



Accra, March 1, GNA - Care International a global movement for gender equality advocates on Friday launched the 2019 Edition of the International Women's day and March4Women campaign in Accra.

Ms Rose Tchwenko, Country Director of Care International Ghana said this year more than 25 countries are participating in the month-long campaign mobilizing more than 200,000 people on key issues affecting women and girls.

She said in Ghana the campaign would focuse on revitalizing support for the passage of Affirmative Action Bill, celebrate gender accomplishment, promote women empowerment and gender equality, facilitate the creation of networks between women's platforms as well as promote the Sustainable Development Goal five (SDG5).

Ms Tchwenko who launched the campaign explain that Care International County office is poised to deliver its global mission to save lives, defeat poverty and achieve social justice.

She said Care International would continue to advocate for the right of poor and vulnerable communities who depend on natural resources for their food and livelihoods to be protected.

She said the organization has empowered vulnerable women through the Agro-Source Project which improves agricultural productivity of smallholder women farmers through increased availability, access and use of good-quality agricultural inputs.

She emphasized that the Agro-Source project has increased the annual yields of the farmers from 30 to 60 per cent.

She added that between July 2017 and June 2018 Care International and partners reached 1.4 million people (55 per cent women) directly through eleven projects.

She said this year’s programme would start on Thursday, March 8th with observance of the International women’s Day which would focus on Celebrating Women in Agriculture with a durbar at Domeabra in Asikuma–Odoben-Brakwa District in the Central Region.

This would be followed by half-day workshop on gender mainstreaming and the Affirmative Action Bill with Civil Society Organisation platform on SDG 5 in Accra.

The launch was also joined through live streaming by representatives of Care International in Kumasi Tamale, Sunyani and other communities around the country.

Care International begun operations in Ghana in 1994, from there, the Accra office expanded to support programmes in Togo and Benin under a three-country mission called care Gulf of Guinea.

In 2009, Ghana became a country office and for the past 25 years Care International has aided mainly in food and nutrition security, women's economic empowerment and inclusive governance.

The country office has continued its effort to build programmes and strengthen its self as a partner of choice within the development arena.

With changing donor interests, increased competition amongst other international NGOs, Ghana redefined the country programme to leverage and skills-set around a niche and value addition.

The organization seeks to join forces with individual communities and partners to defeat poverty and achieve social justice.

It also seeks a world of hope, tolerance and social justice where poverty has been overcome and people live in dignity and security.

In Ghana as in many other societies gender norms and practices create barriers for women and girls limiting their access to education, information, skills development and economic opportunities.

GNA