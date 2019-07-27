news, story, article

By Eric Appah Marfo/ Priscilla Oye Ofori, GNA

Accra, July 27, GNA - Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), the local chapter of Transparency International (TI), a non-profit civil empowerment organization, has organised a capacity building workshop for Social Auditing Clubs (SACs) to enhance their capacity to fight corruption.

The workshop was conducted for nine Anti-Corruption Champions from various districts namely; Yilo Krobo, Akatsi North, Akatsi South District, Central Tongo (Adidome), New Juaben, Akuapem North and Kpando.

The training was centred on the Global Corruption Barometer (GCB) which is the most detailed survey of citizen views on corruption and experiences with bribery in Africa and the survey was conducted in collaboration with AfroBarometer.

Madam Mary Awelana Addah, Programmes Manager for GII, said that even though the GCB has already been launched, it is necessary that citizen groups and Anti-Corruption Champions comprehend what it entails to enable them effectively engage communities and district assemblies.

Mr Jacob Ahuno, Programmes Officer for GII, said the survey was conducted in 35 African countries and over 47,000 people above 18 years participated.

He said it was conducted between September 2016 and September 2018 and the mode of data collection used was the face to face interaction.

Mr Ahuno said the survey revealed that 32 per cent of men and 25 per cent of women on the continent paid bribes and this has an effect on the financial state of a couple and prevents them from having enough to support family life.

The survey revealed that in Ghana, 33 per cent of citizens are of the view that corruption has increased in the previous 12 months; 33 per cent of public service users paid a bribe in the previous 12 months and 60 per cent held on to the view that citizens could make a difference in the fight against corruption.

It said there is an increase in corruption levels with 2015 recording 76 per cent as compared to 33 per cent in 2019 while the decreased percentage stood at 8 per cent in 2015 as compared to 36 per cent in 2019.

The survey said 25 per cent of Ghanaians as at 2015, were of the view that government was doing a good job at fighting corruption while 60 per cent in 2019, agreed that government was doing well with the fight against corruption.

In 2015 and 2019, the survey said, 71 per cent and 30 per cent of Ghanaians respectively were of the opinion that government was doing a bad job in the fight against corruption.

The survey urged governments in Africa to ratify, implement and report on the African Union Convention to Prevent and Combat Corruption.

More so, it said, there is the need to investigate, prosecute and sanction all reported cases of corruption; develop minimum standards and guidelines for ethical procurement.

The survey urged African governments to adopt open contracting practices, which make data clearer and easier to analyse; collect citizen complaints and strengthen whistle-blower protections; and enable media and civil society to hold governments accountable.

Mr Michael Boadi, Fundraising Manager for GII, said for participants to be able to use the GCB to effectively engage stakeholders, they would need to identify specific corruption related problems and develop a broad objective to match the problem.

He said they would need to identify the target audience and their behaviour, do an audience analysis and develop messages and choose channels through which they could reach the target audience.

GII comprises of over 30 citizen groups and 17 anti-corruption champions with not less than 13 members in each citizen group.

They work with over 300 individuals in more than 50 districts who are capacitated to address corruption related issues through several languages in various communities.

