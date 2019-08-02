news, story, article

By James Esuon, GNA

Nyakrom, Aug. 2, GNA - Mr. Yawson Otoo, a businessman and Entrepreneur based in Accra is constructing a classroom block worth thousands of Ghana cedis for Agona Nyakrom Secondary/Technical School to enhance effective teaching of technical and vocational education.

Mr Otoo, who is an old boy of the school is also providing new drawing board to his alma mater.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency at Nyakrom, Mr Otoo, a professional Building Engineer said he was poised and will ensure the students and teachers respectively studied and taught in conducive environment.

He said, apart from constructing new block for technical department, he would also renovate the existing technical structures and provide contemporary technical tools including; new benches and boards.

Mr Otoo, said as an old boy of the school who studied technical skills , it would be prudent to ensure that the technical department got modern facilities for students to study technical and vocational skills.

Mr Otoo, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IKSON Company Limited said he visited the school recently and realised that the borehole fitted with pump at the boys’ dormitory had broken down and students walked long distances to fetch water.

The CEO procured and presented a new pump to the authorities of the school.

Madam Patricia Lartey, Domestic Bursar of the school who received the pump on behalf of the headmistress thanked the Old Boy for the kind gesture and also praised him for the construction of new classroom block Madam Lartey said the procurement of the pump would go a long way to help solve water problems disturbed their studies.

She said construction of new classroom and replacement of outmoded machines would also ensure that quality teaching and learning of technical and vocational subjects which play vital role in technological advancement of the country, was easier.

