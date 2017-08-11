By Alexander Nyarko Yeboah, GNA Tema Aug. 11, GNA - The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Tema and the Committee on Ramsar and Slum Areas (RSA) of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) have toured the Sakumo Wetlands and Slums within the metropolis. The tour which took place on Wednesday was to gain firsthand knowledge of the extent of encroachment of the Ramsar site and Slum areas by develop

By Alexander Nyarko Yeboah, GNA



Tema Aug. 11, GNA - The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Tema and the Committee on Ramsar and Slum Areas (RSA) of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) have toured the Sakumo Wetlands and Slums within the metropolis.

The tour which took place on Wednesday was to gain firsthand knowledge of the extent of encroachment of the Ramsar site and Slum areas by developers and settlers.

Mr. Felix Mensah Nii Annan-La, MCE of Tema said, “Today we are on a site-seeing and fact-finding mission to these areas then we will go back and analyze our plans based on what we have seen so far. As you can see there are a whole lot of encroachments going on; you can see beautiful houses put up here. It’s an issue and we have to look into it.”

Talking to the press, Mr. Annan-La indicated that it was certain some of the structures would have to be pulled down “but that would be after the committee has sat down to study the situation and made recommendations.”

He observed how the encroachers had documentation to back their claim to the said lands, which they thought they could use against the possible demolishing of their structures. He added that “anybody at all can issue permits, but whether it is valid or not is another issue.”

He said the Committee would investigate all such claims and find out who gave them those permits as a way of sanitizing the system.

He added that “Ramsar site is a green area and we all know what green areas produce for the community; they produce fresh air and protect the ecosystem which make life easy for everybody.

He observed the influence of the chiefs in solving the problem and his desire to seek their assistance.

He said, “As we talk now, the chiefs are part of the Ramsar and Slum Area Committee. We are not doing it in isolation; we are involving them, and at an appropriate time we will come out with the action plan.”

Joining the MCE for the tour were the Tema Press Corps, Tema Metropolitan Director of National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), officers of the Tema Regional Command and the Forestry Commission (FC).

GNA