Accra, Aug. 23, GNA - The Association of Building and Civil Engineering Contractors of Ghana (ABCECG) will hold its 10th Annual General Conference to provide a platform to improve the capacity and competitiveness of the local construction enterprises.



The three-day conference and Expo, which will run from August 30 to September 1, 2018, at Winneba, is being held in collaboration with the Private Enterprise Federation (PEF), the apex Business Council.

A statement signed by Cherry Emmanuel, the Executive Secretary of the Association, said the conference is designed to provide a forum to examine the latest trends, to share experiences and to offer solutions.

It will also review legislative and regulatory changes and consider the most effective strategies for delivering benefits to participants in the construction industry and look at the promotion cost effective and innovative technologies, which are not harmful to both the environment and human health, to support socio economic development activities such as road works, water supply, and sanitation.

The statement said the stakeholders would also examine ways to improve co-ordination, collaboration and performance of the institutions, supporting the development and performance of the construction industry.

Key personalities schedule to address the conference include Mr Yaw Osafo-Maafo, Senior Minister, Mr Samuel Attah Akyea, Minister of Works and Housing, Ms Sarah Adwoa Sarfo, Minister of Procurement and Mr K.H Osei-Asante, Chartered Quantity Surveyor, Chartered Construction Manager, Chartered Arbitrator/ADR Expert and Procurement Specialist).

The Conference will also showcase Products and Services from Manufacturers, Suppliers, Financial Institutions, Professionals, Architects, Designers, Engineers, Building Contractors, Surveyors, Cost Consultants, Project Managers, Service Providers, Government representatives and Investors, Environmental stakeholders etc. in the Construction industry.

The statement said the ABCECG Annual Conference and Expo 2018 offered a unique opportunity to formulate policies on the; Management of Government immovable assets, maintenance of Government properties, and Capacity Building in the Construction Sector.

It also offers opportunity for Cooperation and Collaboration in delivery of modern affordable housing infrastructure, Interest/Compensation on delayed payment for contracts duly executed, and Establishment of a Construction Industry Development Authority.

Activities during the Conference include a Technical Seminar and two - day Trade Exhibition and Match making session.

Topics for discussion include Positioning of the Construction Industry for Sustainable & Affordable Infrastructure Development-Role of the Ghanaian Contractor, Streamlining Leadership in the Construction Industry - The role of the Ministry of Works and Housing, 1D1F, 1V1D, 1R1IP - The role of the Ghanaian Contractor (Ghana Beyond Aid) and Occupational Health and Safety - Responsibilities of the Contractor, Government Procurement Process; Role of the Contractor.

The ABCECG’s key objective is to champion the development of the ‘Built Environment’ to boost the country’s GDP through infrastructure development and stands ready to partner and support the government in its quest to ensure sustainable economic development through the provision of good infrastructure.

It commended members of the Association for the great strides being made in the construction industry through the delivery of notable infrastructure facilities that are comparable to the best in the developed world.

Sponsors of the conference are National Investment Bank, Duraplast Company Limited, Phastor Limited, Ghana Revenue Authority, Polytank Limited, Eclipse Colatoral, and Bosch Company.

GNA