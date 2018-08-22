Brakwa (C/R), Aug. 22, GNA – The Town Development Committee (TDC) and people of Brakwa in the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa District of the Central Region, have initiated a four-year development plan to bring more social amenities to help enhance their standard of living. Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Brakwa, Abusuapanyin (Head of Family) Francis Kofi Amankrah, also the Sec

Brakwa (C/R), Aug. 22, GNA – The Town Development Committee (TDC) and people of Brakwa in the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa District of the Central Region, have initiated a four-year development plan to bring more social amenities to help enhance their standard of living.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Brakwa, Abusuapanyin (Head of Family) Francis Kofi Amankrah, also the Secretary for the TDC, said the plan included; upgrading the health centre (clinic) to a polyclinic; need for a resident doctor; tarring of Ohenbronso by-pass to link Abrodiase tarred road; construction of a community library and the renovation of the Islamic “B” School.

Abusuapanyin Kofi Amankrah said the town had “grown” and that the TDC was working hard to involve the district assembly and other stakeholders to extend electricity, KVIP toilets and potable water to those areas, so as to bring relief to the people.

According to the Secretary of the TDC, since the people were mostly subsistence farmers, levying them towards development projects was worrying and therefore, appealed to the Ministry of Agriculture to post a permanent resident officer of Cocoa Health Extension Division (CHED) of the COCOBOD to Brakwa.

He also appealed to the Ministry of Education to endeavour to provide a bungalow for the headmistress of the Brakwa Senior Secondary/Technical School (BRASTECH), adding; “the school has no access route to its hostel”.

The Secretary said any community that encountered insecurity was bound to experience lack of progress and development and therefore, appealed to the Opinion Leaders of Brakwa that had protracted chieftaincy issues to endeavour to resolve them, in order to ensure unity and co-operation in the interest of the people.

The Abusuapanyin pledged members of the TDC’s commitment to work in consultation with the district assembly and other stakeholders, to bring development to the area.

GNA