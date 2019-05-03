news, story, article

By Alexander Nyarko Yeboah, GNA

Tema May 3, GNA - A 12-year-old boy has been found dead at A-Lang, a vicinity in Community Two, under mysterious circumstances.

Master Godsway Agbesi Sorkpor, a pupil of Aggrey Road Memorial School, Tema Community Two, was found lying in the neighbourhood which attracted some residents to the scene.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the Community Two District Police Commander, Suprintendent Ohene Djan, informed that on the 29th of April, a neighbour by name Madam Ama Sonne spotted the boy lying motionlessly and reported the incident to his mother who was selling at the market.

Supr. Ohene Djan said the mother rushed the boy to Fiden Medical Centre in Community Two, but the boy was pronounced dead on arrival by the medical officer on duty.

The Community Two District Commander indicated that the body of the deceased had been deposited at the Tema General Hospital morgue whilst investigations were ongoing to establish the cause of the incident.

Supr. Ohene Djan informed that statements had been taken by the Poilce from neighbours and that his outfit was waiting for the autopsy report to conclude investigations.

GNA