By Godfred A. Polkuu, GNA



Sumbrungu (UE), Dec. 29, GNA – Dr Andrews Akolaa, President of the Bolgatanga, Nangodi, Bongo and Tongo (BONABOTO) has bemoaned the quality of road constructions within Bolgatanga, the Upper East Regional capital.

He indicated that the calibre of contractors awarded contracts to work on the roads in the region, especially those in the regional capital adversely affected free movement of people.

He recalled that in 2016, BONABOTO called on the incoming Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo government to continue with the rehabilitation of the Bolgatanga township roads and other roads in the Region to facilitate movement of people, goods and services.

He said “we are happy to note that work has been done especially on the Bolgatanga township and other roads like Bolga–Bongo are completed.”

“Our concern this time is the quality of the road infrastructure, the quality of roads leaves much to be desired; already roads that were built less than two years are developing potholes and some have no drainage systems to carry running water.”

Dr Akolaa said this when he addressed members of BONABOTO at the 11th Bi-Annual National Delegates Congress of the Association held on the theme; “Enhancing Integrated Community Development - the Role of BONABOTO.”

He described major trunk roads in the Region as “death traps” and appealed to government to ensure that contractors returned to work because they had abandoned the sites due to non-payments, and said the Navrongo-Sandema- Fumbisi, Bolga –Bawku, roads should be completed as a matter of urgency because they posed immeasurable risks to travellers.

The President said the link road between Bolgatanga and Wa must for the first time be completed under one government, because the two Regional capitals are the only Regions in Ghana that are not linked by tarred roads. “I am informed that work has commenced on various sections and we plead with our political leaders to ensure completion.”

Touching on the Bolgatanga airport project, Dr Akolaa said the project was long overdue, and disclosed that “since the early 1990s that we were informed of the issues with the Paga air strip, a new land was acquired at Sumbrungu and a new runway constructed with access road. Work on the project has since stalled for more than 30 years.”

He said even though BONABOTO was informed by the Aviation Ministry and the Ghana Airports Company that there was a problem with the Sumbrungu site, they (BONABOTO) had not sighted any technical reports to that effect.

“Aviation Ministry finally responded to BONABOTO’s request to release the technical reports for both Sumbrungu and Bolga-Sherigu in June this year only stating that they will get back to us in due course, we are still waiting. We need these reports to engage the two communities to forestall any clashes after the series of news conferences by the two.”

He said during the last visit of the former Aviation Minister, Ms Cecilia Dapaah to the Region, she was shown a new place acquired at Bolga-Sherigu which the Ministry believed would be suitable if Sumbrungu proved to be unsuitable.

“The Upper East Region deserves a new airport and the reports on Sumbrugu and Sherigu must be made available. Our appeal to government is to find money to build on any one of the two sites deemed appropriate. Paga rehabilitation must stop if indeed it has begun; it is a waste of tax-payers money,” the President said.

The Association as part of the congress, awarded some individuals who had contributed in diverse ways to the development of the Region.

They included; Hajia Tishawo Mohammed, Principal of the Bolgatanga Midwifery Training College, Dr Williams Gudu, Medical Superintendent of the Bongo District Hospital, Dr Abdul-Razak Dokurugu, Deputy Regional Director of Health Services in charge of Clinical Care in the Region.

The rest are Dr Freeman Samson Samani, Medical Superintendent of the Talensi District Hospital, Mr Asher Nkegbe, the Regional Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and Mr Mutawakil Abdulai, the Regional Manager of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA)

