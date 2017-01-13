The Right Reverend Dr. Festus Yeboah Asuamah, the Anglican Bishop of Sunyani has called for unity and hard work among Ghanaians to speed up holistic national development.

Sunyani, Jan. 13, GNA - The Right Reverend Dr. Festus Yeboah Asuamah, the Anglican Bishop of Sunyani has called for unity and hard work among Ghanaians to speed up holistic national development.

He said the peaceful free and fair Election 2016 was “the act of God”, saying Ghana was the winner because by divine providence it had gone through a peaceful transition.

Rt. Rev. Dr. Asuamah gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) as part of his New Year message to Ghanaians on Saturday in Sunyani.

He said both the government and the opposition were therefore expected to work accordingly in uniting Ghanaians to ensure political stability and socio-economic progress.

The Anglican Bishop however pointed out that government’s efforts to meet the hopes and aspirations of the populace could only be fulfilled with the total support of the citizenry based on the fear of God, love for Ghana, hard work and commitment to duty.

He emphasised the need for government appointees and functionaries to be disciplined, transparent and accountable in the discharge of their respective duties whilst the opposition, especially its members in parliament must perform in the supreme interest of the nation.

Rt. Rev. Dr. Asuamah appealed to traditional rulers, religious and opinion leaders in the various communities to contribute their quota towards helping the government to govern the country efficiently.

He stated that they could do that through efforts such as preventing tribal conflicts and also assisting the Judicial Committees of the Regional Houses of Chiefs to ensure amicable settlements of pending chieftaincy disputes that had become chronic in some traditional areas.

Rt. Rev. Dr. Asuamah called on the Judiciary to help the government with fair and speedy adjudication of land litigations in particularly the urban areas, saying if every individual and the various segments of the society played their part well, peaceful environment would prevail for the government to deliver successfully according her manifesto promises.

He said the resultant effect could be availability of job opportunities for wealth creation for the people to afford utility services and other basic needs, large access to education and opening up of the rural areas for development through industrialisation to curtail rural-urban migration.

