By Edmund Quaynor, GNA



Koforidua, March 4, GNA – Right Reverend Emmanuel G. L. Twum-Baah, former Bishop of the Koforidua Diocese of the Methodist Church, has called on the church to come out with a clear policy on the concern about the monetization of church services.

He said various leaders of the church have raised concern about the issue but the church has not been able to come out with a clear directive to guide the church.

Rt. Rev. Dr Twum-Baah was speaking at the second S. K. Newton Memorial Lectures which is organized annually by the lay movement of the church to honour people who have served the church with diligence.

This year’s lecture forms part of activities to mark the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Koforidua Diocese of the Methodist Church.

This year’s lecture was also used to honour Dr Ebenezer Moses Debrah, the first Lay Chairman of the diocese for his service to the church.

Rt. Rev. Dr. Twum-Baah said the church has achieved much within the last 40 years but there is room for the church to cover more grounds.

He called for a different weekly bible classes programme for new converts of the church to bring them to the level of the old members before they join the old members.

Rt. Rev. Dr. Twum-Baah advised against the posting of only reverend ministers who are friends of the Bishop to the Diocese and the posting other reverend ministers from the Diocese because they have disagreements with the Bishop.

He called for more attention to be given to the youth and the children’s ministry.

In response to the lecture, Mr J. E.K. Pratt, former Diocesan Chairman of the Lay Movement, called on leaders of the church to motivate themselves as they seek to sell their vision to the church.

GNA