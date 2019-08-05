news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 5, GNA - Management of GHL Bank and Appolonia City have welcomed their first resident under the first phase of Bijou Homes, a high-quality affordable housing project launched in 2017.

Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, also known as ‘Bola Ray’, together with the Executives of GHL Bank, officially opened the 2-bedroom semi-detached house dubbed ‘Jade’.

The Jade Bijou Home, which is expandable to three bedrooms, covers 90 square meters, with three washrooms including one for guests, a spacious living room, kitchen and back garden.

“Bijou Homes is designed to meet the changing needs of resident and non-resident Ghanaians, who may transition from living as individuals to starting a family,” Mrs Ama Osae-Addae, a Manager of Bijou Homes, said.

She said, “Our houses grow with you because they are expandable and it is also ideal for those looking to purchase homes for investment purposes.”

Upon completion, Bijou will have 2,000 homes consisting of one and 2-bedroom expandable semi-detached homes and 2-bedroom terraced houses in a landscaped community.

She said the neighbourhood has an on-site management office, 24-hour security and an underground drainage system.

“Appolonia City’s well-planned infrastructure and amenities such as shops, schools, hospitals and recreational centres has made Bijou Homes the perfect place to reside,” Mrs Osae-Addae said.

She said “a secure and friendly environment were key components of our wellbeing, especially in a place we wish to call home. Choosing to live in a Bijou Home gives you all the convenience and comfort of a well-planned community.”

Bijou Homes continues to be a prime choice for young Ghanaian professionals and expats seeking high quality affordable homes.

