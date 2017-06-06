Berekuso (E/R), June 6, GNA - Odeefuo Oteng Korankye II, Chief of Berekuso has called for action against mob justice in the country. He said those found to be involved in the lynching of Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama at Denkyira Obuasi in the Central Region should be dealt with. He said he was shocked and saddened by the senseless display of mob justice that resulted in the murder of Capt Mahama.

Berekuso (E/R), June 6, GNA - Odeefuo Oteng Korankye II, Chief of Berekuso has called for action against mob justice in the country.

He said those found to be involved in the lynching of Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama at Denkyira Obuasi in the Central Region should be dealt with.

He said he was shocked and saddened by the senseless display of mob justice that resulted in the murder of Capt Mahama.

Odeefuo Korankye made the call in an interview with Ghana News Agency at Berekuso, near Aburi in the Eastern Region on Monday.

He said: “As a nation we should not tolerate those who take the law in their own hands and condemn any act of lawlessness in the country.

“I am calling for action against mob justice especially those found to be involved in this inhumane, barbaric and evil incident,” he said.

Odeefuo Korankye who is also the Twafohene of Akuapem Traditional Area called on the nation to stand united to condemn the crime to promote tolerance and the rule of law.

Capt Mahama, an Officer of 5th Infantry Battalion in Accra was said to have been on his daily jogging routine on Monday, May 29, when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Reports said he had a pistol on him while jogging and some residents who saw him with the weapon raised the alarm, leading to his lynching and the stripping and burning of the corpse.

GNA