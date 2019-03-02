news, story, article

By Patrick Obeng, GNA



Berekuso (E/R), Mar. 2, GNA - The chiefs and people of Berekuso in the Eastern Region has celebrated their annual Ohum Festival amidst drumming, dancing and the firing of muskets.

The festival was put on hold for eight years due to chieftaincy disputes in the town.

As a result of amicable settlements between all factions, the festival, which was celebrated peacefully, under the theme: ‘Unity and Peace for Development’, drew a large crowd from all walks of life including foreigners.

The festival is an occasion that brings to the fore, political, social and religious ways of life. It is a time when the chiefs within the traditional area reaffirm their loyalty to the Twafo Stool, thereby, strengthening the bond that binds them together.

The chiefs and the people used the occasion to settle disputes and differences that tended to undermine the unity of the area, and also afforded the people the opportunity to go back to their root and be rejuvenated for the years ahead.

Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, Minister for Roads and Highways in an address read on his behalf said, government had secured a 24 million-dollar Kuwaiti fund for the rehabilitation of roads in the area.

He said plans were also far advanced for the government to upgrade all the senior high schools in the community.

Mr Amoako-Atta commended the people for the peaceful celebration of the festival and expressed the hope that this would bring development into the area.

Mr Samuel Ayitey, Deputy Eastern Regional Minister urged them to do away with chieftaincy disputes to ensure the rapid development of the area.

He urged them to use the occasion to champion the cause of peace and unity.

Mr Frank Aidoo, Akuapem South District Chief Executive appealed to parents to take active interest in the education of their wards to enable them grow to become useful citizens.

Odeefuo Oteng Korankye II, Chief of the town appealed to the government to construct the Kwabenya-Kitase road, which had become a source of worry to motorists and pedestrians and also provide the town with a senior-high school and a market to make life comfortable for the people.

He commended the government and the sons and daughters of Dagbon for their peaceful role in the enskinment of the new overlord of Dagbon, Yaa-Naa Abukari Mahama II and was of the hope that the enskinment would bring development into the area.

GNA