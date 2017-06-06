Accra, June 5, GNA - The Reverend Dr Stephen Owusu Jackson, Chairman of Christian Praise International Centre, has advised the candidates taking the Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) to concentrate on what they had been taught by their teachers. He said they should not listen to their friends who approach them that they had the questions of the examinations. He advised them to avo

Accra, June 5, GNA - The Reverend Dr Stephen Owusu Jackson, Chairman of Christian Praise International Centre, has advised the candidates taking the Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) to concentrate on what they had been taught by their teachers.

He said they should not listen to their friends who approach them that they had the questions of the examinations.

He advised them to avoid taking ‘’foreign materials’’ into the examination room and also listen and obey instructions by the invigilators to avoid the cancellation of their papers.

Rev Jackson was speaking to Ghana News Agency in an interview in Accra on Monday.

He advised the students to take their studies seriously to become successful in future.

Rev Jackson said cheating in examinations did not augur well for academic excellence and only bred corruption in the near future.

He urged them to obey their teachers and take active interest in extra curricula activities as well as cultivating the habit of reading.

Rev Jackson said by so doing they could achieve academic excellence and also attain their future aspirations.

He appealed to the West African Examinations Council to do everything possible to prevent examination leakages.

GNA