Cape Coast, May 19, GNA - Pastor Eric Appah Marfo of the Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries International, Cape Coast branch, has entreated Ghanaians to be diligent in discharging their duties to attain growth.

He said diligence meant doing something thoroughly and well, adding that it was the opposite of lazy and shoddy work.

Pastor Marfo gave this advice when he preached on the theme: “Diligence Pays Off”.

He said being tireless, preserving and doing things with great care were all related to diligence and that diligence was an adverb that went along with hard and careful work.

Pastor Marfo highlighted Bible figures whose diligence led to their promotion, and mentioned Abraham, Job, Daniel and Joseph, and urged Ghanaians to be diligent referring to the bible quotation: “Work hard and become a leader; be lazy and become a slave.”

He emphasized that one noticeable traits about the Bible figures whose diligence brought them promotions was that they were diligent not for material gain or fame, but rather, they understood the need for diligence and put their nation ahead of their personal gain.

“They were selfless and weighed their actions with their conscience”, he added.

Pastor Marfo said even when Joseph was faced with the temptation of having an affair with the wife of his master, Potiphar; he refused and never succumbed to her continuous pressure because, he knew it was against the principles of diligence.

“Be diligent not for the sake of reaping its inherent benefits, but because God has called us to be diligent”, he added.

He noted that diligent people never slacked even when they finally attained the highest positions in society, stressing that, “they continue to maintain the mark they have set for themselves because they know that it will still take diligence to keep them at the top.”

Citing from Joseph’s story, the branch Pastor stated that even though Joseph’s diligence made him rise from prison to Potiphar’s house to finally become Prime Minister of Egypt, he still didn’t feel reluctant in rendering his services.

“Many people rise to top positions and think it’s time to let down their guard and party hard. You will soon drop to the least of your rank and be replaced with someone more serious. When he was put in charge of selling grain, Joseph didn’t feel it was a task below him. He saw to it that the mandate given him was carried out to the latter.

This should be the attitude of all Ghanaians, especially those holding topmost positions in the society. Never regard any task below you. All that matters is that you are playing your role to the best of your ability to build Mother Ghana”, he added.

