Pamuruso (Ash), Jan 18, GNA – Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Christian Dogbatse, the Atwima-Mponua District Commander, has urged people in the area to have the courage to flag up criminals to the police.

He said they should assist the crime fight by providing useful information that would enable the law enforcement officers to track down and bring to justice miscreants in the society.

He was inaugurating a 20-member Pamuruso/Bofaaso Neighborhood Watch Committee at ceremony.

They would complement the effort by the police to bring down crime in the area.

The inauguration of the committee, is seen as significant considering the inadequate police officers in the district, one of the most deprived in the Ashanti Region and the logistics to effectively perform.

ASP Dogbatse cautioned them against mishandling of suspected criminals, saying, any such persons should be handed over to the police for investigation and prosecution.

Nobody should take the law into their own hands as that would not be accepted, he added.

He told them to also avoid the temptation to hide behind the committee to punish people for any wrong they might have done them in the past.

Nana Kusi Asante, Chief of Bofaaso, said petty theft and plundering of the forest in the area by illegal chainsaw operators would now end.

