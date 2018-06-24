By Michael Owusu Duodu, GNA Patasi (Ash) June 24, GNA - Dr Kwabena Agbedinu, President of the Men’s Ministry of the Trinity Baptist Church, has called on parents to rise up to their natural responsibility as heads of the home. He said quite recently we celebrated Father’s Day and there is the need for fathers to rise up and change the course of history through prayers and exemplary roles.

Dr Agbedinu said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency during a special church service held to climax this year’s Men’s Ministry week celebration of the Trinity Baptist Church.

“As parents, we need to change the course of history of our dear nation through effective and fervent prayers,” he said.

Dr Agbedinu, who is also a Surgeon at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi ,said if religious parents prayed and led upright lives at home, church, work place and society, they would impact positively on the lives of the entire nation and rid it of corruption, economic hardship and other social concerns currently plaguing the nation.

The annual event was held under the theme, “The Role of Men in Beholding the Times”.

To this end, he said, a special prayer festival dubbed, “Men on Their Knees,” would be organized by his ministry in July 2018, to rekindle the spirit of prayer in men.

“The cankers of corruption, economic hardship and other social defects currently confronting the nation could only be fought and won through prayers and men should lead the way”, he added.

