Bongo (U/E), June 22, GNA - Basic Needs Ghana, a Mental Health Advocacy Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) has provided livelihood support to 317 people with mental illnesses and Epilepsy (PWMIEs) who have been stabilized to engage in Livelihood activities.

The beneficiaries selected from 12 communities in five Districts are; the Bolgatanga Municipal, Bongo and Binduri Districts received about GHC 113,350, and are expected to undertake petty trading, farming, livestock rearing, basket weaving, sheabutter extraction, tailoring among others.

They would be supported by their care givers and be monitored by the NGO ensure success.

The support under “the Health Sector Support Programme of UKAID” was funded by the Department for International Development (DFID).

The beneficiary communities include; Gbantongo, Boya-Natinga, Gumbo/Kpantarigo in the Bawku West District, Atuba and Tegbilla in the Binduri District, Baare, in the Talensi District, Vea and Dua in the Bongo District and Gambibgo, Yikene in the Bolgatanga Municipal.

Mr Bernard Azuure, the Project Coordinator of Basic Needs Ghana speaking to the media about the intervention at separate functions at Bongo and Binduri, explained that it was to support the beneficiaries to generate incomes to help improve upon their livelihoods, buy medicines and to keep them out of boredom.

He said the project also distributed 13 motor bikes to the beneficiary Assemblies to facilitate community mental health activities as well as collaborated with the Ghana Health Service to organise specialist outreach programmes in the clinics in the region for PWMIEs.

Mr Azuure stated that his outfit with support from the project also advocated the need for Municipal and District Assemblies to help fund the Self Help Groups activities of the PWMIEs and also purchase psychotropic and anti-epileptic medicines for PWMIEs in the Bawku West, Talensi, Bongo, Binduri and Pusiga Districts.

“Apart from that the project advocated the management of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to include PWMIE as indigent in the scheme and also for the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development to include them in the LEAP programme” the Project Coordinator indicated.

He said whilst the project provided support to the Upper East Regional Alliance for Mental Health and Development to sensitise the general public on the stigmatisation and rights of PWMIEs through radio programmes, it also funded their quarterly meetings to learn and share innovations on mental health activities of members of the Alliance.

The project, he noted, offered capacity building training for about 200 Traditional Healers in the region on the rights of PWMIEs and to ensure their referral to the formal mental health facilities to access health care services.

“It further built the capacity of some Traditional authorities in the region on common mental illness, empowered them to advocate against the abuse of PWMIEs at the local level as well as trained Community Health Workers, General Physicians and Medical Assistants on Essential Skills to mental health care using the Basic Needs and WHO “mhGAP’ training manual”, he indicated.

He said it further trained 38 community volunteers on common mental illness and their role in promoting community mental health in their communities and commemorated the World Mental Health Day celebration in the Region through route floats, and symposia to create mental health awareness.

The beneficiaries and their Care Givers thanked Basic Needs Ghana and DFID for the support and hoped that the support would enable them to generate extra income to cater for their health and other social needs.

