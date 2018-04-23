Accra, April 23, GNA – The Ga Traditional Council (GTC) has placed a ban on drumming and noise-making in the traditional area starting from May 14 to June 14, 2018. The one-month long ban is a custom that precedes the celebration of the Homowo Festival of the chiefs and people of Ga Mashie. Nii Dodoo Nsaki II, the Acting President of the GTC announced this when he addressed a news conference a

Accra, April 23, GNA – The Ga Traditional Council (GTC) has placed a ban on drumming and noise-making in the traditional area starting from May 14 to June 14, 2018.



The one-month long ban is a custom that precedes the celebration of the Homowo Festival of the chiefs and people of Ga Mashie.

Nii Dodoo Nsaki II, the Acting President of the GTC announced this when he addressed a news conference at the Ga Mantse Palace in Accra on Monday.

He called on the chiefs and the elders of Accra and its environs to ensure that the ban was enforced in their respective areas in collaboration with the local district Assemblies.

Nii Dodoo Nsaki said a monitoring team had been put in place with special identity cards to ensure the compliance of the ban with the support of the Police, Asafoatsemei and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly special taskforce.

“They will visit flashy points and arrest recalcitrant churches, noise makers and those who will impersonate or imposters,” he said.

He said the GTC had reached understanding with the orthodox churches and they had expressed their cooperation during the ban.

GNA