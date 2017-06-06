By Comfort Sena Fetrie/ Naa Shormei Odonkor, GNA Tamale, June 6, GNA - Bamba Islamic Institute-Ghana has donated various items worth GHȼ1, 270.00 to the inmates of the Tamale Central Prison as they observe the Ramadan fast. The items include two bags of sugar, one bag of maize, a bag of rice and an amount of GHȼ200.00. Mr Sheikh Amin Bamba Iman, Chief Executive Officer of Bamba Islamic Insti

By Comfort Sena Fetrie/ Naa Shormei Odonkor, GNA

Tamale, June 6, GNA - Bamba Islamic Institute-Ghana has donated various items worth GHȼ1, 270.00 to the inmates of the Tamale Central Prison as they observe the Ramadan fast.

The items include two bags of sugar, one bag of maize, a bag of rice and an amount of GHȼ200.00.

Mr Sheikh Amin Bamba Iman, Chief Executive Officer of Bamba Islamic Institute-Ghana, who presented the items, said “the month of Ramadan is full of blessing and any act of kindness to a brother or a sister is a great act of worship, which attracts God’s blessings”.

He called on individuals and organisations to remember prison inmates during this year’s Ramadan fast.

Mr Joseph Aryeetey, Assistant Director of the Tamale Central Prisons, who received the items on behalf of the inmates, expressed gratitude to the organisation for the donation.

He appealed to Non-Government Organisations and philanthropists to come to the support of inmates because government alone cannot meet all their needs.

Bamba Islamic Institute-Ghana is an Islamic Civil Society Organisation involved in education, welfare and religious activities in the Northern.

GNA