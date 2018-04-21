Sunyani, April 21, GNA – The Brong Ahafo Regional Police Command has been decorated with the “Inimitable Community Partnership Award,” for contributing towards the protection of life and property, prevention and detection of crime, apprehension and prosecution of offenders, and preservation of peace and order. The Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in collabora

Sunyani, April 21, GNA – The Brong Ahafo Regional Police Command has been decorated with the “Inimitable Community Partnership Award,” for contributing towards the protection of life and property, prevention and detection of crime, apprehension and prosecution of offenders, and preservation of peace and order.



The Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in collaboration with the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) in a citation acknowledged the efforts of the Officers and Men who most often at the peril of their lives work to protect lives and properties.

The citation presented at the second in a series of the National Anti-Counterfeit Electrical Products/Electronic Appliances Campaign at Sunyani from April 12 to 14, which was on the general theme: “Avoid Patronage of Counterfeit Electrical Products/Electronic Appliances Campaign”.

The award was to inspire the Officers and Men of the Regional Police Command and the entire Ghana Police Service that CDA Consult recognises their remarkable performance.

“CDA Consult also acknowledges that even though the Police have always faced difficult challenges in the effort to create and maintain safe communities, you always adopt well-crafted security strategies to maintain law and order.

“CDA Consult is, therefore, proud of the Brong Ahafo Regional Police Command for the strong sense of purpose and service with dignity.

“In recognition of this positive role and commitment to join forces to fight against the proliferation of counterfeit electrical products in the Region, CDA hereby decorates you with the ‘Inimitable Community Partnership Award’ in appreciation of your outstanding work and valuable service to humanity at the National Anti-Counterfeit Electrical Products/Electronic Appliances Workshop”.

The decorated citation was presented to a representative of the Regional Police Command by DOI Richard A. Sagoe, B/A Regional Fire Safety Officer and supported by Mrs Patricia Ameywa, of the Ghana Immigration Service.

Speaking at the workshop, Deputy Commissioner of Police Emmanuel A. Bossoh, affirmed the determination of the Ghana Police Service to clamp down on dealers in counterfeit electrical products and electronic appliances in the country.

DCOP Bossoh, who is the Second-in-Command of the Brong-Ahafo Regional Police, said as a law enforcement agency, the police relied mostly on information from the public to effect arrest and prosecute offenders.

He said the influx of counterfeit electrical products was alarming and advised the public to assist the police to identify and arrest manufacturers, retailers and sellers of such products for prosecution.

The three-day workshop was organised by CDA Consult in collaboration with the GSA, Services Merchandize Limited (SML), New Lucky Electricals Company Limited, and Glamossay Hotel, was on the theme: “Avoid Patronage of Counterfeit Electrical Products and Electronic Appliances”.

Participants included electrical products manufacturers, retailers, dealers, buyers as well as representatives from the Ghana Police Service, National Fire Service, Immigration Service and National Commission for Civic Education.

To facilitate prosecution of offenders, DCOP Bossoh, said the police required specific and relevant laws on electrical counterfeits and called for effective collaboration between the police and regulating agencies such as the GSA and Energy Commission to ensure that.

Mr Francis Mensah Akpaloo, a scientific officer and Technical Supervisor at the GSA, observed that beside tax evasion, it was also dangerous to use counterfeit and sub-standard products.

He said unnecessary political interference was impeding efforts to fight counterfeit electrical products.

Mr Akpaloo appealed to politicians to distance themselves and allow the GSA to work, promote standards and rid the market of fake products and advised importers to seek advice from the GSA before importing products.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, the Executive Director of CDA Consult, explained that the best way to avoid counterfeit electrical products in the first place was to purchase from the manufacturers authorized distributors or retailers.

He also advised customers to scrutinise labels and packaging to detect counterfeits - missing dates and codes or any unusual inscription on the label should trigger vigilance.

Mr Ameyibor advised that customers verify authenticity through regulatory apps to help detect if a product was original or fake; and encouraged all to report suspected products.

He said the campaign which started last year at Ho, Volta Region, December 14 to 16, 2017 and moved to Sunyani, Brong Ahafo Region, April 12 to 14, 2018 was constrained with sponsorship and therefore appealed to dealers, manufacturers, and other stakeholders to join the campaign with financial and other logistical supports.

“We need more partners to contact and join forces with CDA Consult through email: communicate2develop@gmail.com, so that collectively we can deal with the canker of fake electrical products and electronic appliances dealers who have found fertile ground for operating in Ghana,” he said.

The CDA Executive Director said the collective roles of the law enforcement agencies and the media in fighting counterfeit electrical products were enormous, and asked the media to intensify public education on the dangers of using the fake products.

