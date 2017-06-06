Atuntumerem (E/R), June 6, GNA – Opinion Leaders at Atuntumerem in the Birim South District of the Eastern Region, have been asked to use their expertise to help improve the living conditions of the inhabitants. They should also endeavour to lead exemplary lives for the people to emulate. Nana Appiah-Kubi, Krontihene of Atuntumerem in the Kotoku Traditional Area, made

Atuntumerem (E/R), June 6, GNA – Opinion Leaders at Atuntumerem in the Birim South District of the Eastern Region, have been asked to use their expertise to help improve the living conditions of the inhabitants.

They should also endeavour to lead exemplary lives for the people to emulate.

Nana Appiah-Kubi, Krontihene of Atuntumerem in the Kotoku Traditional Area, made the request at a meeting with the opinion leaders at Atuntumerem.

The meeting which discussed lack of projects for the township was also used to address the falling standard of education.

Nana Appiah-Kubi asked them to use their exuberant energy to work to bring more social amenities to the community, since the area had not seen any meaningful development for years.

He appealed to the District Assembly and other non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to assist the town to improve upon the unhygienic sanitation, by constructing public toilet for the town.

The Krontihene told journalists that the opinion leaders priority was to liaise with the District office of the Ghana Education Service to request for qualified teachers to help arrest the falling standard of education in the area.

