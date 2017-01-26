By Robert Tachie MensonDormaa-Ahenkro, Jan 26, GNA – Mr Clement Oteng, the Assembly member for the Akonkodiem Electoral Area at Dormaa-Ahenkro has stated that lack of logistics has impeded the smooth discharge of duties and stifled efforts to bring development to the people.He said assembly members were severely under-resourced to procure items like shovels, brooms, rakes, gloves, motorbikes, bi

By Robert Tachie Menson



Dormaa-Ahenkro, Jan 26, GNA – Mr Clement Oteng, the Assembly member for the Akonkodiem Electoral Area at Dormaa-Ahenkro has stated that lack of logistics has impeded the smooth discharge of duties and stifled efforts to bring development to the people.

He said assembly members were severely under-resourced to procure items like shovels, brooms, rakes, gloves, motorbikes, bicycles and wheel barrows to facilitate communal labour in their areas.

Mr. Oteng was speaking at a Social Public Expenditure and Financial Accountability meeting held for assembly members, staff of the Dormaa Municipal Assembly, members of the Federation of the Physically Challenged and other groups at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Brong-Ahafo Region.

The meeting was aimed at promoting transparency, accountability and good governance between the Assembly and its constituent groups.

He appealed to the government to increase budgetary support for the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to enable them procure these items for assembly members to discharge their duties efficiently.

Mr. Francis Boateng, the Dormaa Municipal Planning Officer urged the participants to exercise restraint in their demands for the government developmental projects.

He gave the assurance that government would ensure equitable distribution of resources without any form of discrimination against any group.

Mr. Boateng appealed to residents to confine keep their domestic animals, adding that it was an offence that could lead to their prosecution.

GNA