By Stephen Asante, GNA Kumasi, Feb 02, GNA – The Ashanti Regional Economic Planning Officer, Mr. Joseph Donkor, has urged the assemblies to effectively monitor and supervise all on-going physical development projects in areas under their jurisdiction. They should track every step of the implementation of such projects to make sure that there was quality and value for money. He was addressing

He was addressing a two-day training workshop on ‘project monitoring data-base system’ - a web-based monitoring mechanism used to assess performance of government and donor-sponsored projects at the district level in Kumasi.

The programme was organized by the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) and funded by the European Union (EU).

The participants were made up of district planning officers, district engineers and district budget analysts.

It aimed at helping to upgrade their skills so that, each stage of the project implementation - education, health, water, environmental and sanitation infrastructure construction, these could be monitored and uploaded onto the system.

Mr. Donkor said a website www.arcc.gov.gh, had been developed by the RCC to keep the public updated on the activities of the assemblies in the region.

The website, he said, would also enable the Council to monitor the performance of the assemblies in terms of the execution of physical projects.

Mr. Richard Asare Bediako, the Head of Information Technology (IT) at the RCC, said the training was meant to expose the participants to data collection techniques and processing.

