By Alexander Nyarko Yeboah, GNA

Tema Dec 30, GNA - The Senior Pastor of Tema Community Four Assemblies of God Church Reverend Doctor David Nabegmado, was stabbed to death just before Sunday morning worship.

Some members of the church, who had got hint of the stabbing of the pastor after the alarm was raised, rushed to his office where he was preparing to give his sermon only to see him in a pool of blood and struggling to hold on to life.

According to eye witnesses a young man in a black suit with tie and holding a black bag entered the church premises as if he was there for service, went straight to the Head Pastor’s office and stabbed him in the neck.

At a press briefing at the Tema Regional Police Command, the Regional Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Joseph Boakye Darkwah, said that at about 9 30 am, police had information that one Francis Nabegmado had gone to Assemblies of God Church at Community Four.

“He entered the premises and stabbed the Head Pastor, Rev. Dr. David Nabegmado between the head and neck once with a long dagger.”

According to the Police, “When we heard the news, we quickly rushed to the place and arrested the suspect. What we retrieved from the suspect was a dagger and a bottle containing alcohol and one other containing turpentine, and a box of matches. ”

He added that, “When we got there, we quickly rushed the Rev. Dr. to the Tema General Hospital and unfortunately he was pronounced dead by the medical staff there. As we speak, his body has been deposited at the morgue at Tema General Hospital. Currently the suspect is with us here.”

He said the Command had dispatched police personnel to the residence of the pastor to make sure they maintained security there for the mean time.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the crime scene, the Greater Accra East Regional Secretary of Assemblies of God, Rev. Alfred Kweku Akumbie, wondered what could have caused a man to kill his brother is such cold blood.

Mourning the loss of Rev. Dr. Nabegmado, Rev. Akumbie said, “He was a lovely and caring pastor and has impacted a lot of lives in society and Assemblies of God in general, so for somebody to imagine to come and take his life is a serious thing.”

He observed that the Church was greatly affected by the loss of “such a God-fearing man of God and truly mourned his passing.”

