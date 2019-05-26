news, story, article

Accra, May 25, GNA - The Assemblies of God Church, Ghana, on Saturday, inaugurated its General Council Headquarters at Ridge in Accra, built with about GH¢ 30 million, to serve as an administrative office to aid in the spread the gospel of Jesus Christ across the world.

Dr Douglas Edward Clay, the General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church, United States of America, led the congregation to consecrate the facility, amid great excitement and praises to God such a laudable gift.

The spectacular edifice, christened “The Great Commission House”, comprises offices for executive presbytery officers, departments and agencies as well as a bookshop, rental space, a guest house and a restaurant.

Construction works of the state-of-the-art facility was started on July 4, 2016, and completed within 28 months.

Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, the Minister of Trade and Industry, who represented President Akufo-Addo at the dedication ceremony, in a keynote address, commended the Church for the immense contribution it had made towards the country’s development.

He urged the Church to educate their members to register for the National Identification card (Ghana Card) because the National Electronic Register being compiled by the National Identification Authority (NIA) would become a central database for all institutions to access information about the citizenry.

Additionally, the Government would rely on the information on the NIA register to plan for the infrastructure needs of Ghanaians; while the Ghana Card would become the foremost reference identity card in all transactions in the future.

The Reverend Professor Yaw Frimpong Manso, the General Superintendent of the Church, for his part, said the office complex would ‘bridge gap between the staff and accommodation’ and serve as the springboard for spreading the gospel and Pentecostal flames across the world.

“The Great Commission House would be a center of excellence where Christian values would be upheld and accountability and work ethics would be showcased to the glory of God,” he said.

He acknowledged the financial contributions of the members as well as Ecobank Ghana Limited for granting a loan to the Church towards the completion of the facility.

The construction of the edifice, he said, was a manifestation that when people united for a common purpose nothing could prevent them from achieving their goals.

Rev. Prof Frimpong Manso, therefore, urged Ghanaians to strive to bury their differences and rally behind the Government to achieve the impossible and aid the country’s development drive.

Mrs Justice Georgina Theodora Wood, the immediate past Chief Justice of the Republic, who is a member of the Church, traditional leaders, the clergy and members of the church across the country, were there for the joyous occasion.

The ceremony was interspersed with praises and worship, dancing and thanksgiving to acknowledge God’s manifold blessings.

The Assemblies of God Church was established in Ghana in 1931, and currently has about 522,000 members with 4,450 branches.

GNA