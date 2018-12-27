news, story, article

By Abebe Dawuni, GNA



Zang (NR) Dec 27, GNA - Assemblies of God Care Ghana (AG Care), a Non–Governmental Organisation (NGO) of Assemblies of God Church has donated 257 bicycles to school children in Nanumba and Yendi Area Child Development Programmes.

Funded by Child Fund Korea And Christian Children Fund Of Canada (CCFC), beneficiary school children included; Sambiya Baba, Fuseini Asana, Alhassan Yussif of Zang Municipal Assembly Primary, Kunjan Nasandi, Taanli Opobidan of Zagban Primary School.

Assemblies of God Care Ghana works in deprived Communities in Yendi Municipal, Nanumba North Municipal and Nanumba South District of Northern Region, where some of the communities do not have the requisite infrastructure and classrooms for children, compelling them to travel to the nearby communities to continue their education.

Mr Joseph Mutawakilu Napari, Acting Programme Officer of AG Care Ghana announced this when he and Mr Tutor Kwabena, Sponsorship Manager of Country Office of CCFC presented 68 bicycles to some of the school children of Zang and Zagban on behalf of Joseph Kwame Wumbee, the Executive Director of AG Care at Zang in the Yendi Municipality.

Mr Napari indicated that, due to high level of poverty in the communities, most parents were not able to afford means of transport for their children to go to school.

He said the schools were too far from the communities especially those from the ages of six and 14 years to walk each day with heavy bags of books for five kilometres and appealed to parents not to use the bicycle to their farms at the detriment of the beneficiaries.

Mr Napari said AG Care Ghana in partnership with CCFC received funds from the SHILLA and Child Fund Korea and procured and donated 257 bicycles to 257 girls and boys from the deprived communities of the two Municipalities and the District.

He said the bicycles would help them to go to school and announced that Zugu and Kpachiyili in Yendi Area Child Development Programme would also receive theirs.

Mr Tutor appealed to parents to maintain the bicycles for the children and indicated that, the long distance they walked made them exhausted and the bicycles would reduce lateness to school, absenteeism and dropout rate.

He said the bicycles would enable them get to get to school early and to participate actively in school activities which eventually will enhance their academic performance.

He said their performance would encourage AG Care Ghana and CCFC to continue to contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Goal 4 on inclusive and equitable quality education and promote life-long opportunities for all.”

Mr Abukari Abdul-Majeed Headteacher of Zang Municipal Assembly Primary School on behalf of the other beneficiary schools thanked AG Care Ghana and its partner CCFC the SHILL and Child Fund Korea for donating the bicycles to the school children to attend school for teaching and learning to be effective.

