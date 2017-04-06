By Sampson Adu-Poku, GNA Kumasi, April 06, GNA – The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has expressed strong desire to continue to work towards deepening ties with the British royal family. The long standing warm relationship, which had existed between the two royal families, he indicated, had in no small way contributed to the friendship and mutual respect between Ghana and the former col

Kumasi, April 06, GNA – The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has expressed strong desire to continue to work towards deepening ties with the British royal family.

The long standing warm relationship, which had existed between the two royal families, he indicated, had in no small way contributed to the friendship and mutual respect between Ghana and the former colonial power.

The Asantehene was speaking at a colorful durbar he held to welcome visiting Princess Anne to his Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The Princess - the daughter of Queen Elizabeth, was accompanied by the British High Commissioner, Mr. Jon Benjamin.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu applauded her for what he said was her immeasurable service to humanity – assisting to lift women out of poverty through girl child education.

He encouraged her to continue with the good job she was doing to make the world a better place for everybody to live.

Princess Anne said the visit was to reinforce the bond of friendship between the peoples of the two countries.

It would be used to explore ways of working together to bring socio-economic development and transform the lives of the people.

The Princess used the occasion to convey her condolences to the Asantehene and Asanteman for the loss of his mother, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II.

