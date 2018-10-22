By Dorothy Frances Ward, GNA Kumasi, Oct. 22, GNA – A fund raising event as part of a project aimed at obtaining the requisite financing for the translation of the Bible into all Ghanaian languages by year 2020, has been held in Kumasi. Under the project dubbed “Operation Cover the Land; Completing Bible translations in Ghana - vision 2020”, His royal majesty Otumfuo Osei-Tutu 11, the Asan

By Dorothy Frances Ward, GNA



Kumasi, Oct. 22, GNA – A fund raising event as part of a project aimed at obtaining the requisite financing for the translation of the Bible into all Ghanaian languages by year 2020, has been held in Kumasi.

Under the project dubbed “Operation Cover the Land; Completing Bible translations in Ghana - vision 2020”, His royal majesty Otumfuo Osei-Tutu 11, the Asantehene, would be assisted by Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister and the Reverend Dr Kwabena Darko, to establish a financial Patrons’ platform to help raise a targeted amount of GH¢2,000,000.00 for that purpose.

Rev. Dr. Kwabena Darko, speaking at the event, said translating the “Holy Book” into all the dialects spoken in the country is essential for the growth of Christianity in all cultures and traditions whiles also taking the gospel of Christ to every corner of the country.

He said the translations would be done by both the Bible Society of Ghana and the Ghana Institute of Linguistics and Bible Translation (GILBT) within the framework of partnerships with the local churches, which would lead to a great transformational impact.

The project will commence with the translation of 10 Ghanaian languages that have no scriptures at all, they are Anyin Awutu /Afutu, Chakali, Chala, Abron/bono, spoken by some ethnic groups in the Western, Central and Northern Regions.

Rev. Dr. Darko said the Bible Society has also started work in these languages Cherepon/Kere, Dwang/Bekye larteh and Jwira/Pepesa and that the Old Testament translations would be done for languages that already have the New Testament translation.

They are Adele, Hanga, Hausa, Mamprusi, Avatime, Nkonya, Sisaala paasaal and Nawuuri.

Rev. Sayibu Imoro, Executive Director of the Ghana Institute of Linguistics and Bible Translation (GILBT), said bible translation started in 1866, additionally, from 1962 – 2018, fourteen whole bibles have been translated into the mother tongues of Ghana.

He pledged GILBT’s preparedness to help the country contribute to the global goal that all languages should have scriptures by 2025.

Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister, said the heavens would be opened on the country if this project is successful and urged all to put their resources into the project.

GNA